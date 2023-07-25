Rising heat and blackouts now affecting Maltese milk production

Malta’s leading provider of fresh milk, Malta Dairy Products, is facing difficulties in maintaining usual milk production levels due to power outages that have struck the islands over the past seven days.

MDP has warned that the public could face a shortage certain products in the market in the coming days.

But a power cut-off at MDP had now significantly hampered the ability to produce the usual milk quantities required to meet the island’s rising public demand. “While back-up generators are in place and running, it is unfortunate that we are struggling to cope with the excessive heat in this extreme weather. This has led to a temporary reduction in production output and will be affecting the regular supply chain,” MDP said.

Rising temperatures in summer lead to a natural decrease in milk production from cows when the weather turns extremely dry and hot: the natural response from the cows is to produce less milk during this period. “This is a natural phenomenon which happens every summer and is restored once the weather temperature gets cooler later in the year,” MDP said.

MDP said that despite the constraints, the company will continue to produce fresh local milk products, albeit at potentially lower quantities than usual.

“MDP’s primary concern remains the quality and safety of its products for its valued consumers. The company would like to emphasise that despite the supply challenges, every measure is being taken to ensure that the freshness and integrity of the milk products are maintained at the highest standard,” the company said.

“MDP does not compromise on the quality of its milk by resorting to alternative sources. Malta Dairy Products takes pride in providing 100% fresh Maltese milk, sourced from local dairy farms, to customers across the islands.”