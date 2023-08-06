'Maltese have had enough and are leaving, the country need a safe pair of hands' – Bernard Grech

PN and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said that he is tired of hearing of Maltese that are leaving the country because they have given up on it, and said that the country needs a safer pair of hands.

During an interview on NetFM on Sunday, PN and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said that the Labour government gave up on governing and offering people a better quality of life.

“They robbed people out of their peace of mind. They stole decency in politics and the truth, but people are now realising that. The politics of cliches and PR and bombastic words like ‘best in Europe’ and ‘the world’s envy’ is over and everyone realises that they were just empty words,” Grech said.

He said that Prime Minister Robert Abela offers no solutions to Malta’s challenges and that he got everyone upset at him, including those close to him in government and party.

Emulating MaltaToday’s Sunday editorial, Grech said that Malta has become filthy and that although people were separating waste, organic waste was ending up in the landfill with the rest of the rubbish.

“This is a fake government and that is why there’s a need for an authentic and serious government and a safe pair of hands. We need a Prime Minister that is with the people and concerned about them and not about his wealth,” Grech said.

The Opposition Leader said that Finance Minister Clyde Caruana became the latest Labour Minister that was caught lying, mentioning former Minister Michael Farrugia’s breach of ethics on the Mrieħel high-rise decision and Energy Minister Miriam Dalli’s power-cut saga.

Caruana denied that he mislead the Parliament on Air Malta’s executive chair David Curmi’s €21,500 a month salary package and the additional annual €10,000 as a director’s fee.

Grech said that the Labour government did not plan or invest in Malta’s infrastructure and said that as a result people had to spend days without water and electricity and are stuck in traffic daily.

He said that this is impacting people and businesses negatively, so much so that the Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of SMEs are speaking out constantly.

“Nowadays, bar a few, businesses don’t need anyone’s favours but they just need the state to cover their basic needs. This is not just due to the lack of investment but also due to the constant rise in population.”

Grech said that he had nothing against foreigners but called for a new economic model that focused on quality and upskilling of Malta and Gozo’s youths.

He said that a PN government had met with the industry and with the education institutions when the aviation sector was introduced in Malta, to cater for it and prepare the work force for it. Grech said that the Labour government did not of that.

He also spoke about tourism and said that a shift to quality over quantity and higher standards was needed. “We need quality tourists – better to get one tourist that spends €1,000 daily instead of five that spend €200 each day.”

Grech said that he is tired of learning of Maltese that have had enough and left the country for good.

“With our new economic model you will earn more money but also get to enjoy more family time,” Grech promised.

He said that the country had to focus on better priorities and that people should dictate the government’s policies.

“It is essential that people have the opportunity to invest, acquire their own property and raise a family – which remains the nucleus of a healthy and united society,” Grech said.