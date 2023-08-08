PN wants more diligent spending by government after national debt rises to €9.2 billion

The Nationalist Party has called on government to ensure Malta’s financial stability is sustained following new official figures on the country’s national debt.

Official figures released this week show national debt is rising by around €2 million a day, with debt serving costs at €4million a week.

Finance spokesperson Jerome Caruana Cilia said Robert Abela’s government has increased the debt €3.5 billion, to €9.2 billion.

“More than third of the national debt is attributed to Abela’s government,” he said.

Caruana Cilia said the concern arises from the fact that rising interest rates and reports that agreement may soon be reached within the European Union on the fiscal sustainability mechanism.

The MP said government needs to put an end to the tax of corruption, and ensure public funds are spent wisely.