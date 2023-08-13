Silence over investigations into Anton Refalo’s historic stone marker

Anton Refalo has remained silent on police investigations into his possession of a historic British-era stone marker in the garden of his private residence in Qala.

The Agriculture Minister has been investigated over the past year after the stone marker appeared in the background of a private party photo uploaded to social media by his son.

The presence of the stone marker at the minister’s house raised questions on the legality of its possession. The oblong stone dates back to the British rule and bears the inscription Victoria Regina on it.

In replies to MaltaToday, the police neither confirmed nor denied information on the possible arraignment of the minister in relation to the stone marker investigation.

Questions sent to the ministry were ignored as Refalo also avoided media scrutiny during an unpublicised event to inaugurate the grape harvesting season.

On 8 August, former Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi claimed that the Attorney General and police were instructed not to take action against Refalo.

In a Facebook post, Azzopardi quoted unnamed sources telling him sufficient evidence had been collected to charge the minister. According to the former MP, Refalo was allegedly asked to resign from his post by the Prime Minister but he refused.

Government silent as Refalo shies away from public eye

After Azzopardi made his allegations, Refalo attended the official opening of the grape harvesting season without inviting the media to the event.

When asked why the media was not invited, the Office of the Prime Minister did not reply. Similarly, no reply came from the ministry as to why no press call was issued.

It remains unclear whether the historical artefact is still in Refalo’s private residence. Questions to this effect were also ignored as where others asking whether the minister had been spoken to by the Prime Minister.

When the stone marker case erupted last year, Refalo claimed to have invited the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage to his home on 18 February 2022 so they could see the artefact.

Refalo claimed that “everyone knows” his love for Maltese cultural and historical heritage, defending himself by saying he would do his utmost to promote its preservation. However, he never explained how the artefact ended up in his house.

Sources privvy to the political machinations in Gozo said Refalo is adamant on not resigning, leaving the Prime Minister with his hands tied.

“In Gozo, the Labour Party has lost its lustre and if Robert Abela removes Refalo from minister it will be another blow on the district since there is no natural successor to Refalo, apart from Clint Camilleri, who is already Gozo minister,” the sources said.

Additional reporting Kurt Sansone