Woman sustains grievous injuries after flipping over on quadbike

A woman was taken to hospital after she lost control of her quadbike and flipped over on Sunday

matthew_farrugia
14 August 2023, 8:50am
by Matthew Farrugia

A 28-year-old woman sustained grievous injuries after she was involved in a traffic accident while driving a quadbike. 

The incident happened at 7:30pm on Sunday in Triq Regjonali, Santa Venera.

Police investigations indicate that the Italian woman lost control of her quadbike, and flipped over. She was assisted by a medical team and was taken to hospital in an ambulance, where she was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
