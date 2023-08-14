Woman sustains grievous injuries after flipping over on quadbike

A 28-year-old woman sustained grievous injuries after she was involved in a traffic accident while driving a quadbike.

The incident happened at 7:30pm on Sunday in Triq Regjonali, Santa Venera.

Police investigations indicate that the Italian woman lost control of her quadbike, and flipped over. She was assisted by a medical team and was taken to hospital in an ambulance, where she was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.