Smaller chicken eggs? Blame the heat and power cuts

As a scorching heatwave tightened its grip on Malta over the past weeks, farmers faced significant challenges in maintaining their livestock amidst relentless power cuts.

The impact of a prolonged heatwave, coupled with the erratic power supply, has been distressing for animals and is likely to cause a decline in animal products across the region.

Karl Scerri, a farmer who specialises in chicken rearing, expressed concern over the dire situation faced by animals who faced soaring temperatures.

“If you have baby chicks, you’ll want a temperature of 30 to 35 degrees Celsius, whereas for adult chickens, a room temperature of up to 20 degrees Celsius is required,” Scerri explained, outlining the difference between having chicklets or adult chickens.

To combat the power cuts, he acquired a generator to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply to his farm, an expense that highlights the further strain on the tight budgets of farmers. “I also bought a voltage stabiliser, so that everything works well even at low voltage,” Scerri added.

Scerri said he had thankfully not experienced any casualties among his livestock but knew of other farmers that have. “I had no deaths,” he said, referring to the measures he took to safeguard his animals during this challenging period.

Extreme weather conditions can take a toll on chickens, that can fall victim to heat stress under high temperatures. “Egg production has decreased. An egg-laying hen does not lay eggs under hot conditions,” Scerri said.

This decline in egg production, like many other products affected by rising planetary heat, affects the availability of essential animal products.

Another farmer, who chose to stay anonymous, says heat stress is a main factor for smaller eggs, or so-called “fairy eggs”.

“They are smaller than regular eggs, usually rounder, like a ping pong ball. If the chicken is still growing, she can even lay eggs as small as a grape,” he said.

Both farmers say heatwaves also impact the growth of their chickens destined for human consumption.

The second farmer, who also owns cows and pigs, expressed his concern about constant and prolonged power cuts. “Pigs for example, suffer a lot during these periods. It’s like how humans suffer from a heat stroke.” To cool down the livestock, he uses water sprinklers that are operated using timers.

Even cows are affected, as their feed relies on automatic computer systems. “Even other machinery, like milk coolers,” he added with worry, “cannot function without power.”

Farrugia fears that the heatwave’s persistence may exacerbate the issues he is currently facing. “If the heat persists, I might experience problems, maybe from mid-August onwards,” he expressed, with a sense of worry for the future.