Swimmer dies in St Paul’s Bay

Updated at 2:35 with police statement

A 70-year-old woman from Birkirkara died on Monday morning in St Paul's Bay after facing difficulties while swimming.

The incident happened at around 10:00am near Wignacourt Tower.

The victim was given first aid by members of the Malta Red Cross and was taken to hospital by ambulance shortly after, however, she was declared dead.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello was informed of the case and opened an inquiry, while police investigations are still ongoing.