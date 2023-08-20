Transport Malta initiates pembroke junction project with altered traffic routes and management

Starting from Monday, Transport Malta will commence the Pembroke junction project, the agency announced on Sunday on its Facebook page.

Commuters and residents are being strongly encouraged to cooperate with the newly implemented traffic management signage that has been placed throughout the project site.

For individuals driving out of Pembroke and making their way towards Swieqi, the prescribed route will involve navigating through the Pembroke Park and Ride before transitioning onto Triq Dun G. Farrugia.

From there, motorists will rejoin Triq Sant’ Andrija.

Travelers heading from St Julian’s to Pembroke will encounter a straightforward route adjustment.

These drivers should continue along Triq Sant’ Andrija and, upon reaching the designated roundabout, make a turn onto Triq Suffolk for easy access into the village of Pembroke.

Motorists journeying from the Coast Road area are advised to take the first exit at the roundabout junction onto Triq il-Prekursur.

Traffic flowing out of Pembroke towards St Julian’s will remain unaffected by the ongoing construction activities.

In its post, Transport Malta expressed its commitment to prioritising the safety and convenience of the public throughout the duration of this project.

In June, MaltaToday revealed that plans for a 1.5km tunnel between St Andrews and St George’s Bay were scrapped.

Speaking to Infrastructure Malta CEO Ivan Falzon, the newspaper also confirmed that the roads agency will introduce two ‘hairpin’ turns near the Luxol Grounds to address the traffic bottleneck in Swieqi.

Other tunnels proposed for the Paceville area in plans submitted almost four years ago have also been scrapped but a grade separated junction at the entrance to the entertainment hub is being considered.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Falzon also said the new plans were drawn up after consultation with local councils.

Commuters and residents alike are encouraged to stay updated through official channels and adhere to the provided traffic management instructions for a hassle-free travel experience.