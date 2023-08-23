PN wants auditor general to investigate film commission’s 40% cash rebate scheme

The Nationalist Party has requested the Auditor General investigate millions given to film producers as part of the 40% cash rebate scheme.

It said the it will be asking the auditor general, among other things, to investigate whether the Malta Film Commission (MFC) has adopted any measure to scrutinise documentation presented to it in order to issue the payments.

The PN also wants am investigation into what the MFC requires in order to issue the grant, what economic benefits the country would be gaining from the scheme and if the tourism ministry scrutinises these rebates.

The party also highlighted the significant disparity between the allocated amount of €14 million in this year's budget for the MFC and the reported payments.

Reference was made to the auditor general's findings in the 2020 report on public funds, which pointed out the commission's “extravagance in the use of public funds”.

Official figures from the European commission’s state aid website shows the government issued €143 million in public funds to 54 films and television series in the past five years. The eye watering amount has raised eyebrows among local producers.

Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel will be receiving €47 million in taxpayers’ money, according to the Times of Malta.

