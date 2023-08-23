Electoral commission distances itself from alleged voter fraud, will cooperate with investigations

The Electoral Commission has distinguished its operations from those of Identity Malta, in the wake of allegations made by a Labour Party activist regarding kickbacks in an illicit identity and citizenship scheme.

The Commission ensured that it has “no role in issuing the identity card.”

On Tuesday, Adel Ali Hassan, a former Labor activist claimed knowledge of kickbacks in an illegal identity and citizenship scheme, has come forward to tell a Maltese court of law all he knows about an allegedly criminal ruse.

He said that his residence permit was unexpectedly revoked in October 202, after having refused to assist the then-minister responsible for identity and citizenship, Alex Muscat, in his electoral campaign for 2022.

Hassan, a one-time Labour activist, ostensibly refused to give assistance to Muscat because his complaints about corruption inside the Transport Malta testing and licensing section, where he had been employed, had fallen on deaf ears.

Taking note of this, the Electoral Commission said it is closely following the developments of this case, and declares that it is ready to cooperate fully as often as it is required.