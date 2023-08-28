Animal Welfare Commissioner calls for ‘immediate’ regulation of pet sitters

The Commissioner of Animal Welfare Alison Bezzina has called for the immediate regulation of pet sitters.

The proposed regulatory framework consists of two components. Firstly, it encompasses a licensing system that mandates compliance with prescribed qualifications, ethical standards, and a comprehensive understanding of animal care.

Licensed pet sitters would undergo rigorous vetting processes to ensure competence and dedication to the welfare of the animals entrusted to them. Secondly, the framework entails continuous oversight and assessment to maintain adherence to established norms.

“The formalization of the pet-sitting industry not only safeguards animals but also empowers pet owners to make informed decisions about caregivers. The absence of legal recourse to hold irresponsible individuals accountable exacerbates the vulnerability of pets under their care,” she said.

Bezzina’s statement comes after the body of a lifeless dog was found at the edge of Għarb cliffs in Gozo, with its owners claiming the three-year-old German Shepard was in the care of a pet-sitter.

Kim's owners, Edward and Diane Axisa, were abroad at the time and had left it with the pet sitter Doggy Day Care Gozo on August 19.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, the owners said the pet sitter, Cassie Gold, informed the couple that their dog had gone missing on August 25.

“I felt so helpless as I could do nothing to help my friends and other volunteers who went out of their way to look for Kim,” owner Edward Axisa said.

He said a volunteer spotted Kim's body at the cliffside and Gold was called on site and she took him back to her property. However, he called Animal Welfare to collect him and take him to the vet.

"Kim was a very strong dog, I have no idea how he ended up at the cliff's edge," he said.

A police report has been filed by the owners.

In her statement, the commissioner said the time has come to bridge the gap in oversight, accountability, and professionalism within this sector. “A robust regulatory framework must be established to ensure the safety, dignity, and happiness of our cherished animal companions.”

“The Commissioner of Animal Welfare urges the Government to swiftly implement these essential regulations. Furthermore, it is imperative for concerned citizens to voice their opinions, leveraging collective influence to encourage the Government to take necessary actions,” she said.

Bezzina said that back in 2021, she made a crucial recommendation to enhance the safety and well-being of pets under the care of pet sitters.

This recommendation urged the establishment of a comprehensive regulatory framework for pet sitting, grooming, and training services.

“Recent events, notably the unfortunate demise of a German Shepherd named Kim while in the care of a pet sitter, underscore the urgency of implementing this proposal,” she said.