Delayed roadworks: ‘A decision-making nightmare’

Contractors have pointed an accusing finger at the lack of coordination between government entities for delays in roadworks that are leaving residents and shopkeepers fuming.

Malta Developers Association President Michael Stivala said contractors involved in roadworks were hampered by inefficient decision-making processes by government entities. “It is a decision-making nightmare,” he told MaltaToday.

Residents and shopowners in various localities where roads are being made up have complained over what appear to be delays in the completion of works. In some instances, residents have reported days and weeks going by without seeing any work being carried out.

“When you undertake infrastructural projects like these, there are bound to be problems, but if there’s no efficient process to make decisions to tackle the problems, there are bound to be delays,” Stivala said.

The MDA chief said that another pressing issue for contractors involves payments that are subject to “months-long delays”. This creates cash flow problems.

Stivala said contractors and government agencies alike faced problems with regards to staff shortages. Surveyors and architects, were among the workers in short supply, Stivala said, adding this creates other problems for the industry.

Road works’ impact on businesses

While prolonged road closures are a daily nuisance for commuters and residents, businesses in the vicinity of road works suffer financially from loss of customers.

Last week, Mosta restaurant Ta’ Marija filed a judicial protest against the Mosta local Council, Infrastructure Malta, Transport Malta, Carmel Vella Ltd and the Malta Tourism Authority, citing incompetence in the design and execution of road works. The owners of the restaurant claim that the business is losing between €3,000 and €5,000 a week because of this.

Ta’ Marija is one of numerous businesses situated along Constitution Street in Mosta, which has been undergoing roadworks for months. The issue caught the attention of the Chamber of SMEs, that discussed the inconveniences with a number of business owners in the area.

Chamber of SMEs Director General Abigail Mamo told MaltaToday that even though works along Constitution Street have not exceeded the stipulated time period, “authorities must take the needs of businesses into consideration before works begin.” Mamo stated that disruptions during road works are normal, however, Malta lags behind when it comes to standards on how the job should be executed.

“This is why the Chamber of SMEs had welcomed Transport Malta’s efforts to establish a set of basic standards, including making the stipulated time of road work completion public,” she said.

Among the changes, Mamo also welcomed the blacklisting of low-quality contractors, but insisted that such a basic standard should have been in place ages ago.

Meanwhile, Mamo also told this newspaper that prolonged infrastructural works on the Kalkara seafront have also been causing headaches for nearby businesses, and the Chamber of SMEs will be stepping in to hear their concerns.

‘There is always room for improvement’ - Roads agency chief

Infrastructure Malta CEO Ivan Falzon said “the majority” of roadworks are completed within the “stipulated time period and within budget”.

Falzon said when works are scheduled, Infrastructure Malta informs effected businesses that in turn have cooperated with the agency.

But he did acknowledge that government agencies had to do more to coordinate works better. “There is always room for improvement when it comes to communication,” Falzon said.