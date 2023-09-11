Nationalist Party calls protest against benefits fraud scandal

The Nationalist Party is calling on people to unite in protest outside Parliament at 6:30pm on Monday to show disapproval of the benefits fraud racket operated by a former Labour Party MP.

The protest was announced shortly after the Prime Minister gave an interview in Marsaxlokk defending the government’s actions in the benefits fraud scandal.

“Robert Abela’s government wants to continue defending the social benefits racket that started from Castille and benefited only Labour in the last general election.”

The party noted that the Labour Party did not want Parliament to convene to discuss this issue, which it said was of national importance. “The government must answer to many questions being asked by the public.”

The government has appointed a board to evaluate the disability benefits racket, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne said on Sunday that the board’s report will be tabled and scheduled for a debate in Parliament once concluded.

READ ALSO: Abela vows unbiased treatment for 'big fish' in benefits fraud investigations

Last Sunday, the Times of Malta reported details of the social benefitsfraud racket perpetrated by former Labour MP Silvio Grixti.

Grixti used to provide people with a package of falsified medical certificates and documents, which they later used to claim severe disability benefits amounting to more than €400 per month.

The fraudulent exercise benefitted around 800 people, with police charging the beneficiaries with social benefit fraud.

Grixti resigned from parliament in December 2021 when the case firstemerged.