[WATCH] Abela vows unbiased treatment for 'big fish' in benefits fraud investigations

Referred to as the 'big fish,' former Labour MP Silvio Grixti won't be receiving any preferential treatment from the authorities, Prime Minister Robert Abela vowed on Sunday.

"The big fish in this case shouldn't expect to be treated with preferential treatment," Abela said to MaltaDaily Editor Keane Cutajar.

In an interview in Marsaxlokk, Abela defended the government against former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi, PN leader Bernard Grech, and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola after the three recently commented on the benefit scheme fraud.

Abela hit back by mentioning a past case for each PN member, saying that they are in no position to criticise the government.

"She should take a closer look at what she did when she had a corruption case right under her nose," Abela retorted to Roberta Metsola.

Abela was referring to former European parliament vice president Eva Kaili who was arrested and charged with corruption and money laundering linked to Qatar’s lobbying operation in Brussels.

The widening police probe had also seen the arrest and imprisonment of former Italian socialist MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri and Kaili’s partner Francesco Giorgi, who worked as an assistant to Andrea Cozzolino, an Italian Socialist MEP.

Visibly irritated, Abela explained that the government took immediate action, being the first to report the irregularities, unlike Metsola, who, when facing a corruption case, only took "cosmetic steps."

Pressed by Cutajar on why the government took two years to set up an independent board to assess the alleged abuse, Abela said the police were already conducting their own investigations.

"We didn't want the independent inquiry to hinder the police investigation," he further explained.

READ MORE: Parliament to discuss board's investigation into disability benefits scheme upon conclusion

Abela spoke of the Opposition's "spun allegations" that this scheme was used to "buy votes."

"If that were the case," Abela asked, "why would the office of the Prime Minister be the first to report the irregularities?"The Prime Minister explained that several people have already been charged, but more people will be investigated and charged in the near future.

It's these investigations that prove that this story is not a new discovery, Abela said.

"Anyone who thinks this is breaking news, it’s not. That reported by the Times of Malta, came from the police depot," Abela added.

The last message from the Prime Minister on the matter was that no abuse will be tolerated, and no one will be allowed to capitalise on vulnerability.

He explained that several illicit recipients of this fraudulent scheme are vulnerable people who still do not qualify for the benefits they took.

READ MORE: OPM urges illicit recipients to assist Police in benefits fraud investigation

