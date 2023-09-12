Malta sends AFM, CPD personnel to Libya to assist in search-and-rescue efforts

73 armed forces and civil protection department personnel will go to Libya to assist the country following the catastrophic flooding which has left thousands dead and missing.

The contingent, which includes 12 armed forces officials and 31 civil protection department members, will travel to Libya on the P61 vessel.

At least 2,000 people have died and 10,000 are believed missing after Storm Daniel dumped so much rain on Libya’s northeast that two dams collapsed sending water flowing into already inundated areas.

In the eastern city of Derna, which has seen the worst of the devastation, as many as 6,000 people are missing, Othman Abduljalil, health minister in Libya’s eastern administration, told Libya’s Almasar TV. He called the situation “catastrophic,” when he toured the city on Monday.

Whole neighbourhoods are believed to have been washed away in the city, according to authorities.

Hospitals in Derna are no longer operable and the morgues are full, said Osama Aly, an Emergency and Ambulance service spokesperson.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said this is the third time in a short time span that Malta will be offering rescue services to countries which have experienced natural disasters.

"Once again, Malta will stand in solidarity with another country, this time with historical relations to us. We will remain committed not only to assisting and saving in our own country but also helping other people in times of need," he said.