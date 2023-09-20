FKNK reports second suspected arson attack in l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa within one month

Federazzjoni Kaċċaturi Nassaba Konservazjonisti (FKNK) has reported a second suspected arson attack at l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa, less than a month after the initial incident.

The hunters' federation stated that fires were ignited in four locations simultaneously on Monday evening.

Describing these as "vindictive acts of vandalism," FKNK noted that the fires originated in Camping Site C, near l-Aħrax tal-Madonna.

According to FKNK, several protected flora and fauna species were damaged.

The Civil Protection Department, with the assistance of volunteers, successfully extinguished the flames.

Magistrate Nadine Galea Sciberras has initiated an inquiry, and police investigations are currently underway.

In a Facebook post addressing the incident, FKNK reiterated that the natural environment is a priceless heritage, and therefore, every individual has an obligation to help safeguard it.

FKNK appealed to anyone with information to contact the police at 2122 4401.

The federation expressed its gratitude to CPD officials, all volunteers, and members of the public who assisted FKNK in extinguishing the flames.

READ MORE: FKNK suspect arson at L-Aħrax woodland after fire breaks out at four different areas