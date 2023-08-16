menu

FKNK suspect arson at L-Aħrax woodland after fire breaks out at four different areas

Federazzjoni Kaċċaturi Nassaba Konservazzjonisti says it suspects someone intentionally set fire to four different areas, at the same time, at L-Aħrax woodland

karl_azzopardi
16 August 2023, 9:31am
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
Four fires were reported simultaneously at four different areas of L-Aħrax woodland (Photo: FKNK/Facebook)
Four fires were reported simultaneously at four different areas of L-Aħrax woodland (Photo: FKNK/Facebook)

Federazzjoni Kaċċaturi Nassaba Konservazzjonisti said it suspects someone intentionally set fire to four different areas, at the same time, at L-Aħrax woodland.

Federazzjoni Kaċċaturi Nassaba Konservazzjonisti (FKNK) said the fires were reported at around 5pm, with volunteers from the Mellieħa sub-committee intervening to stop the fire from spreading. Officials from the Civil Protection Department were also called to the site of the incident.

“There is a suspicion that these fires, particularly due to their simultaneous outbreak in four distinct locations, may have been caused by acts of vandalism. It cannot be ruled out that this constitutes a malicious deed, impacting the local natural surroundings,” the FKNK said. “As a consequence, the process of habitat regeneration is anticipated to extend over numerous years.”

The hunting lobby NGO said it will be coordinating with the relevant authorities to come up with a regeneration plan for the area.

Anyone who may have any information related to the fires was urged to immediately inform the police on phone number 2122 4001.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.