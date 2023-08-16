FKNK suspect arson at L-Aħrax woodland after fire breaks out at four different areas

Federazzjoni Kaċċaturi Nassaba Konservazzjonisti said it suspects someone intentionally set fire to four different areas, at the same time, at L-Aħrax woodland.

Federazzjoni Kaċċaturi Nassaba Konservazzjonisti (FKNK) said the fires were reported at around 5pm, with volunteers from the Mellieħa sub-committee intervening to stop the fire from spreading. Officials from the Civil Protection Department were also called to the site of the incident.

“There is a suspicion that these fires, particularly due to their simultaneous outbreak in four distinct locations, may have been caused by acts of vandalism. It cannot be ruled out that this constitutes a malicious deed, impacting the local natural surroundings,” the FKNK said. “As a consequence, the process of habitat regeneration is anticipated to extend over numerous years.”

The hunting lobby NGO said it will be coordinating with the relevant authorities to come up with a regeneration plan for the area.

Anyone who may have any information related to the fires was urged to immediately inform the police on phone number 2122 4001.