ADPD wants a tourism cap and a development ban on Comino

ADPD – The Green Party called for a cap on tourism and a development ban on Comino.

During a press conference news conference in front of the Ministry of Tourism in Valletta on Saturday morning, the Greens insisted that the number of tourists visiting Malta should be sustainable and that the infrastructure should accommodate the “influx”.

ADPD Secretary General and MEP candidate Ralph Cassar said that tourism statistics published this year show that Malta has almost reached pre-Covid levels.

“We want to ensure that the numbers are sustainable for the country - a country that already has the highest population density in the EU should not end up suffering the impacts of too many tourists. It is obvious that we are not able to cope with the numbers. There should be a limit in all economic sectors, including in tourism,” Cassar stated.

He argued that it is “useless” for the government to boast about the number of tourists, while not having an infrastructure, bus service, waste collection, and sewage systems, that could support them.

“All this leads to a rather bitter experience for those who decided to spend their holiday here in Malta if they get stuck in polluting traffic, see rubbish piling on our already inadequate pavements, and our seas overflowing with sewage,” Cassar said.

He said that Malta needs a cap on the number of tourists, and that it needs to establish how much the country can support and focus on the quality of the product, in order to keep up with direct competitors within the region.

“Unfortunately we are still in that stage where the ultimate goal is tourist numbers – the more tourists the better. This is a totally wrong and shortsighted mentality which does not take into consideration the impact such huge numbers are creating.”

According to Cassar, Malta needs to reduce the number of tourists and beds, and it does not need more hotels built or floors added to existing ones.

“The collection, cleaning, law enforcement when it comes to waste, must be paid by the tourist. This is nothing new, it is totally normal in other countries,” Cassar added.

He is of the opinion that the existing eco-contribution that goes to the Malta Tourism for the “beautifying” of tourist areas is wasted and suggested that it is divided between the regions and local councils in proportion to the size of the localities and according to the number of tourist beds and attractions in the localities.

“The amount of contribution from each tourist is currently ridiculous: €0.50 per night up to a maximum of €5. This limit should be abolished: it is only fair that the longer you stay here, the more you pay for services and infrastructure,” Cassar insisted.

ADPD Chairperson and MEP candidate Sandra Gauci labelled Comino as a symbol of what is wrong with the government's tourism policy.

She said that Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo’s argument that fewer deckchairs on Comino meant fewer tourists, shows that he has no vision for the managing of Natura 2000 sites.

“The lack of will by this government to properly protect Comino is evident especially when it ignores people’s anger regarding the massive influx of tourists that the small island certainly cannot take,” Gauci said.

She said that Comino should be kept as a natural heritage site and not used for speculative purposes.

“The protection and good management of this natural heritage should take priority over the needs of those who want to make money at the expense of Comino’s protection.”

Gauci went on to say that Bartolo’s conflict of interest in Comino (because relatives of his run businesses on Comino) indicates that the minister is putting his personal interests before those of everyone else.

She stated that the fact that speculators like Hili Ventures want to build not just a hotel but also shops on the island, proves the intent to sacrifice it “on the altar of speculation and construction”, like Malta and Gozo.

Gauci said that there was no need or necessity for this development and accused Environment Minister Miriam Dalli of being silent on such issues.

“Miriam Dalli has the duty to see that Comino is protected and managed well, to protect the island from any form of speculation, and to stand up to Minister Bartolo and take a clear position in favour of Comino,” Gauci insisted.

“There is clearly a need for a cap on the number of visitors to Comino. The reduction of the amount of deckchairs - an unkept promise following a 2022 protest - is nothing but a smokescreen. Comino is a protected island and the government should see that it is properly managed, dismiss any attempt at property speculation, and ensure that it does not become a money-making machine for friends of friends,” Gauci concluded.