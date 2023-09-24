Red Arrows flying display cancelled at last minute

A Malta Air Show's flying display was canceled at the last minute on Sunday afternoon, leaving many disappointed.

In a brief Facebook post, the organisers said the display had been cancelled for safety reasons 'due to adverse weather and sea conditions'.

“We regret to inform you that due to adverse weather and sea conditions, the rest of the flying display for the Malta International Airshow 2023 is cancelled for safety reasons,” Malta International Air Show said few moments before the show.

An AFM rescue helicopter hovered over the area, apparently testing conditions before the show was called off.

The display was to have featured the Red Arrows aerobatic team as top billing.