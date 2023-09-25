CPD officials rescue pony which fell into 60cm ditch

Civil Protection Department officials rescued a pony which fell into a ditch on Monday morning.

The animal was saved at around 9:15am, after the CPD control room received a call that a pony was in distress.

The small horse broke through an electric fence and ran across the field only to trip headfirst into a deep-water canal of just 60cm width.

Civil Protection Malta rescuers from the Xemxija and USAR stations were deployed for the rescue operation.

The pony was safely rescued and suffered minor injuries.