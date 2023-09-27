Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli closed until Thursday morning due to emergency repair works
Emergency repair works by Enemalta force closure of Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli in Msida
Emergency repair works by Enemalta have forced the closure of Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli in Msida, as of today from 9pm.
The road will remain closed until tomorrow morning at 5am.
Works will be continued during the night between Thursday and Friday between 9pm and 5pm, to finalise the necessary works.
Enemalta said these works are being carried out at night to minimise inconvenience.