Elderly first recipients of COVID booster ahead of flu season

COVID booster and seasonal influenza vaccinations will start being administered at all health centres and community clinics from Monday.

This was announced by Health Minister Chris Fearne during the inauguration of a modernised community clinic in Dingli on Thursday.

In the first week, those eligible for the vaccination programme include individuals aged 55 and above, individuals with chronic conditions, pregnant women, people residing in institutions, and healthcare sector workers.

Starting from October 16, the vaccination program will be available to the entire population at Health Centres without the need for an appointment, as well as at community clinics following the schedules published on the health department's social media channels.

Physiotherapy, podiatry, and a social workers service all offered at the new Dingli clinic

The new Dingli clinic will provide a range of services, including a family doctor clinic, physiotherapy, podiatry, and a social workers service.

The clinic will be overseen by a physician and a nurse, offering a comprehensive program focused on preventive care. This program includes first aid services, blood pressure checks, blood glucose level tests, and tele-consultation services.

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne said this marks the 22nd clinic inaugurated by Primary Health in the last 5 years, reaffirming the government's commitment to undertake similar projects across Malta and Gozo.

He also mentioned several clinics scheduled for renovation in the coming weeks, emphasising that these initiatives will further support the government's preventive healthcare policies.