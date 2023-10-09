Maltese in Israel expected to return home in the coming hours, Foreign Ministry says

Seven Maltese who were in Israel will be returning back to Malta in the coming hours, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Monday.

The seven individuals sought the Maltese embassy’s help to leave Israel after Hamas militants attacked from Gaza on Saturday.

Air Malta and several other major airlines announced the cancellation of flights to Israel as a result of the deteriorating security situation.

A spokesperson for the ministry said the seven Maltese will be departing from Tel Aviv airport and connecting flights have been arranged for them to reach Malta. No further details were given.

“All Maltese (that until now number seven) who contacted the Maltese embassy will be returning to Malta in the coming hours… until now, the ministry has no information of Maltese citizens inside Palestinian territories,” the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Malta has joined other countries in advising its citizens against travelling to Israel and the Palestinian territories as hostilities are continuing.

Poland on Sunday announced it will be dispatching a C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft to evacuate its citizens.

Hamas militants attacked several Israeli settlements around the Gaza Strip on Saturday, killing more than 700 people, including foreigners, and kidnapping almost 100 people.

Israel responded by carrying out a relentless bombing campaign in Gaza and its forces were still engaged in gun battles with Hamas militants inside Israel on Monday.

The Maltese Foreign Ministry said Maltese nationals inside Israel who require assistance from the Maltese embassy should call 00972 522575708, while anyone requiring assistance from the Representation of Malta in Palestine should call 00972 548992228.

Those wishing to contact the ministry directly should do so on 00356 22040000.