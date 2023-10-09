Justice Ministry wants ethics investigation into former AG lawyer representing Degiorgio brothers

The Justice Ministry has written to the Committee for Advocates and Legal Procurators for them to assess and investigate how a former Attorney General lawyer has started defending the Degiorgio brothers.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the Justice Ministry denied allegations that no measures were taken to strengthen the profession, and it did not implement recommendations of an internal inquiry concluded three years ago.

The PN said that the revelation of lawyer George Camilleri, formerly a prosecutor in the Attorney General's Office, now representing the Degiorgio brothers, convicted in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case, serves as evidence that Justice Minister Jonathan Attard has remained inactive and disregarded the findings of the public inquiry, he initiated three years ago.

“What steps has minister Attard taken after three years since receiving the inquiry report? What action has AG Victoria Buttigieg taken to ensure that cases like this don't repeat? What changes to the code of ethics for lawyers and legal procurators within the Attorney General's office were made after the inquiry? Who will carry political responsibility for this latest case?" spokesperson Karol Aquilina asked.

"The Justice Minister and the Attorney General cannot continue to abdicate from their responsibility and must answer these questions. The message they are sending is that with or without them its the same, and that people who have money can freely buy the services of a lawyer who until recently was working against them in court."

The Ministry said that it had formally written to the above committee in order to assess and investigate that which is being reported.

“While it is the duty of every professional to follow the code of ethics which regulates the legal profession, the conclusions of the aforementioned inquiry had led to a number of contractual measures and others related to professional ethics to avoid revolving door situations to be implemented,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry further said that it had received information that, following the inquiry's findings, a clause had been introduced. This clause stipulates that employees working within the AG's office should refrain from representing private clients or engaging in negotiations regarding their legal services while employed by the AG.

Additionally, prosecutors should refrain from making any arrangements or preparations to work as lawyers or with a legal firm on behalf of individuals against whom they have previously prosecuted or for whom the AG's office has provided legal advice, prior to the termination of their employment.