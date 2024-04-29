Y-plate regulations to be reviewed after less than a year

The Y-plate law will be revisited to ensure a fairer system for commuters and drivers, Transport Minister Chris Bonnet told parliament on Monday.

“Where needed we will revisit the law to ensure there is more respect on our roads, be them users or not of Y-plate vehicles,” the minister told the House.

The minister was replying to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Mark Anthony Sammut on a MaltaToday report which revealed drivers of Y-plate cars are using the parking facilities of Lidl supermarkets to park their vehicles in what appears to be a way of circumventing existing rules.

The minister said the transport authority is aware of what is happening and is investigating the case. He said that “while it is not an excuse” Transport Malta enforcement officials work within the parameters of the law.

He stated the ministry finds no issue with going back to the law and ensuring it is finetuned to ensure a fairer and more respectful system.

Last October, Transport Malta (TM) announced new regulations aimed at operators who have five or more vehicles in their fleet in a bid to curb abuse in the sector. These operators must keep their vehicles garaged in a commercial garage when not in use, not a residential garage.

Last year, MaltaToday reported that scores of operators within the cab industry were illegally parking their vehicles overnight in a variety of public locations across Malta. Others were also parking their cars in fields and supermarket parking spaces, a practice that does not conform to the law.

Operators must prove that the off-street parking space or garage used by them is reserved solely for their registered vehicles.

TM gave operators 12 months from the commencement date to abide by the regulations if they hold a valid operator licence or an application for the issuance of a licence is still pending.

MaltaToday understands that the Y-plate vehicles found in supermarket parking lots belong to various operators. Most of the vehicles belong to fleet operators with more than five vehicles.