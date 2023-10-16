Three Italian anti-mafia museums will host exhibits in Daphne Caruana Galizia's memory

Three Italian anti-mafia museums will host exhibitions in memory of Daphne Caruana Galizia, the rule-of-law NGO Repubblika announced on the six-year anniversary of her murder.

In a joint press conference on Monday with Italian anti-mafia organization Fondazione Falcone, the two NGOs signed an agreement to dedicate museum spaces to Daphne Caruana Galizia in Palermo, Rome and Bolzano.

“On the sixth anniversary of the darkest chapter in our country’s recent history - when a brave journalist was assassinated by the mafia in Malta, killed in a mafia-like way, by car bomb – we’re sending a clear message of determination,” Repubblika president Robert Aquilina said.

Aquilina and curator-general of Fondazione Falcone Alessandro de Lisi signed the agreement in Valletta on Monday morning.

This agreement was signed with the blessing of the Caruana Galizia family, who welcomed the initiative with enthusiasm, according to Repubblika.

Fondazione Falcone will open three museums dedicated to mafia victims, with the first one set to open in Palermo, Sicily in the next months.

The museums will be dedicated to Falcone and other victims of the mafia, including Paolo Borsellino, a judge murdered by the mafia in Palermo in 1922, and Caruana Galizia.

Repubblika will be funding the museum exhibits dedicated to Caruana Galizia, and are accepting donations.

Moreover, Fondazione Falcone will also be lending Repubblika Il Risorto da Combattimento, a statue dedicated to mafia victims.

The statue was crafted by Italian artist Gerald Moroder, and is currently on display outside Parliament in Valletta.

However, the statue will be moved to Balluta Square in St Julian’s after Repubblika reached an agreement with the local council.

“I thank Mayor Guido Dalli and his fellow councilors for this step. They accepted immediately.”

Repubblika will hold a silent gathering at 3pm on Monday to mark the anniversary of Caruana Galizia’s murder. The gathering will take place in her hometown Bidnija, where she was eventually murdered on 16 October 2017.

At 6pm, a mass will be held at St Francis of Assisi church in Valletta. Afterwards, there will be a march from parliament building to the law courts, where the monthly vigil in her memory will be held.