Authorities issue over 10,900 fines related to e-scooters in 2023

Authorities issued 10,943 fines to e-scooter riders in 2023, information tabled in parliament shows.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said the police and LESA issued 2,954 fines in Sliema alone during the past year. He was replying to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Albert Buttigieg.

Sliema was the locality with the largest number of fines, followed by St Julians. Fines issued in Sliema increased over the past three years, from 1,275 in 2021, to 2,954 in 2023.

Fines issued in St Julian’s also increased over the past years, with a slight decline from 2,161 in 2022, to 2,137 in 2023.

749 fines were issued in Gzira this year, followed by St Paul’s Bay, with 626 fines issued. Msida followed with 607 fines issued, whilst 513 fines were issued in Birkirkara in 2023.

There were 482 fines issued in San Ġwann with regards to e-scooters, followed by 401 fines in Marsaskala. Valletta saw 306 fines issued in 2023.