Claudette Buttigieg: St Vincent de Paul acting CEO tried convincing me to jump COVD jab que

Nationalist MP Claudette Buttigieg has voiced her concern on the appointment of the new acting CEO of the of St Vincent de Paul home for the elderly.

She recalled how during the pandemic, she had been falsely accused of jumping the que for the COVID-19 vaccine by taking it with her daughter. Claims had always been denied by the MP.

She recounted an encounter with a man who approached her and strongly urged her to bring her daughter along for an injection under the guise of overseas medical treatment. Her intuition raised red flags, leading her to decline his proposition.

Speaking in parliament, the MP said she came to the realisation that the same person will now be appointed as acting CEO of the elderly home.

“One could only wonder how many other people jumped the queue in that way, but he was being rewarded by being made acting CEO,” she told the House.

She also slammed the Health Minister for privately apologising to her, but had failed to do so publicly.

She said the incident she had described was an example of how standards had deteriorated in the country.