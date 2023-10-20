Some cancer patients to receive chemotherapy treatment at home

The government has announced a new service for cancer patients who receive a specific type of chemotherapy, whereby the treatment will be administered at their private residence.

Announcing the start of the service, Health Minister Chris Fearne the treatment of these patients usually involves 48-hour chemotherapy sessions every two weeks for six months, and through outpatient chemotherapy, these patients will spend just a few hours at the hospital. It is estimated that in the coming months, 144 cycles of chemotherapy will be administered at patients' residences.

He explained how oncology patients, who need hospital admission for their therapy, often feel isolated. This service is expected to improve the patient experience during this difficult time.

He thanked the nursing, medical, and administrative staff of the hospital for their work in setting up this service while hoping that, after the initial phase of the project, this service will be extended to more patients.

The deputy Prime Minister also recalled that this is the second initiative announced this week in the field of oncology, following the introduction of the Oncotype-DX test, which will assist the medical team in determining whether chemotherapy can be avoided for patients with breast cancer and instead, more specific treatment can be used, or if chemotherapy is unnecessary to prevent the cancer from spreading.

"This is evidence of how the investment in the field of oncology continues. We are committed to offering the best care to our patients through our excellent professionals," Deputy Prime Minister Fearne stated.