Commuters urged to avoid Pembroke's St Andrew Road as road works to increase

Infrastructure Malta is appealing to commuters to avoid St Andrew road in between Pembroke and Swieqi in the coming months, as extensive infrastructural works are expected to be carried out until next February.

Providing an update on the project, Infrastructure Malta CEO, Ivan Falzon explained that the current focus is on constructing two "hairpin" turns near the Luxol football ground to alleviate traffic congestion from Swieqi.

These hairpin turns will replace the existing traffic lights while a pedestrian crossing is set to be positioned on the road. This change will also offer drivers a more direct route, eliminating the need to drive to the end of the road to make a turn.

As the project progresses, traffic is being rerouted through an alternative route by passing through Pembroke. To address existing and potential traffic issues during the project, Falzon encouraged the public to consider alternative routes, such as those in Burmarrad and it-Telgha t’ Alla u Ommu.

Additionally, Falzon mentioned that an application for road widening from the Pembroke lights to Villa Rosa is currently under consideration by the Planning Authority.

Further down the road, Falzon explained that there are plans to submit an application to the Planning Authority by the end of the year to remove the traffic lights at the Paceville junction.