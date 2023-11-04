Maltese-American national evacuated from Gaza strip

Malta’s foreign ministry has evacuated a Maltese-American national from the Gaza Strip, as the tiny piece of land comes nearly 20 days of incessant bombing by the Israeli Defence Forces.

Malta’s foreign ministry said it had been working for several weeks with the American government to have the man evacuated from Gaza.

On the night of Friday 3 November and Saturday morning, the Maltese-American national managed to arrive in Cairo, Egypt, in the early hours of the morning.

He started his journey several hours earlier with the assistance of the Ambassador of Malta in Israel, Cecilia Attard Pirotta, the Ambassador of Malta in Egypt, Roberto Pace, and the Representative of the Maltese Government in Palestine, Franklin Aquilina.

The relatives of the Maltese man thanked the Maltese government and the ministry in particular for their commitment during these recent weeks in order to carry out this evacuation.