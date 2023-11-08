Controversial road signs in Santa Venera were requested by council despite mayor’s complaints on social media

Signage which has angered Santa Venera residents was erected after the council itself requested its erection, despite the mayor’s complaints on social media.

A number of Santa Venera residents had complained about a traffic sign in Triq l-Msida which forbids residents to turn right onto Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp.

Correspondence seen by this newspaper shows the signage was requested by the council due to ongoing restoration works at the nearby Aqueduct Tower.

Replying to questions by this newspaper, the Transport Ministry also said that Transport Malta has informed it that the signage had been requested by the council.

Taking to Facebook, Santa Venera mayor Stephen Sultana slammed the “absurdity” of sticking the signs, saying the council should have been consulted before hand.

The post, which did the rounds on social media, explained how the signage has angered and frustrated Santa Venera residents, with a number of people agreeing with Sultana.

“Stop creating useless inconvenience,” the mayor said.

A number of residents voiced their frustration at how they will now be forced to drive towards Ħamrun and pass through Fleur-de-Lys road in order to get to the Fleur-de-Lys roundabout, a road which is notorious for traffic jams during peak hours.

The post has since been deleted.