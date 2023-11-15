The people saved Mosta from the authorities’ incompetence, activists say

This evening, residents, members of the wider public, and activists gathered in Mosta at the site of the recent standoff to celebrate the successful prevention of the uprooting of 12 mature Ficus trees

“We do not want a paternalistic political class, where justice is only served by political intervention as though they are doing the public a favour. We demand authorities that prioritise public welfare and environmental protection, resisting the whims of those wielding power,” activist Marie Claire Gatt told those present.

The activists also underscored the urgent need for a comprehensive overhaul of the Environment and Resource Authority (ERA). This call for reform was driven by a recognition that ERA's current “systemic and structural inadequacies have repeatedly failed to protect Malta’s natural heritage,” a role they are entrusted to take seriously.

The protest comes after residents and activists, since Tuesday morning, had stood in the way of contractors attempting to remove the heavily pruned trees from the square. Around 300 people gathered in Mosta for the protest.

This direct action was a response to the Mosta Local Council’s unanimous decision, pushed by mayor Chris Grech, to relocate the trees as part of the “upgrading” of the square, which decision was approved by ERA. The ficus trees in question are protected by law in view of being within an urban public open space, and are one of a handful of roosting sites for white wagtails spending the winter on the Maltese Islands.

“This victory stands as yet another testament to the power of an organised public in achieving justice. However, the fact that the decision to remove the trees was taken by the mayor and council and rubber-stamped by ERA is deeply concerning,” activists said. “It highlights a troubling scenario where the public must oversee authorities to ensure that common sense prevails. It is also reflective of a political system that enforces the idea that politicians need to intervene to serve justice when they feel their popularity is at stake.”

Activists from Moviment Graffitti stressed that legal measures in the pipeline need to be concluded to ensure that the public is appropriately consulted on decisions taken by the ERA board.

“ERA itself needs to be rehauled to become a reputable authority. This call comes in light of a string of questionable decisions taken by the authority which were clearly detrimental to the natural environment, notably those leading to the destruction of trees and agricultural land to widen roads, and shocking complacency towards the degradation of Comino for commercial and lucrative activities at the expense of the health of the island nature reserve under the present CEO, Kevin Mercieca,” they said.

BirdLife CEO Mark Sultana also addressed the protest, saying the mayor should resign over the debacle.

“The authorities should have taken the right action before everything happened. Why did they need people to sleep out here for them to do the right thing?” he said.