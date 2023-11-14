[WATCH] 'This is our square': Activists, locals share why they're protesting the Mosta trees uprooting

Activists and residents of Mosta convened early on Constitution Street outside the Mosta Dome on Tuesday morning, in protest at the wholesale pruning of the majestic trees that overhung the main bus stop.

The once picturesque pjazza that adorned the heart of our community will now be marred by the absence of its beloved trees, a Mosta resident told MaltaToday on Tuesday.

“I can't stand it anymore. Don’t they realise the impact this has on our health? The air that these trees provide, with all the pollution here in the heart of Mosta... these are the only trees that help us breathe," complained a long-time resident of the area.

As workers proceeded to dismantle the remnants of the bus stop and poles left in the area, residents stopped to question the decision-making process that led to the removal of these trees from the area.

On Monday ERA claimed that the local council was merely “transplanting” the ficus trees to the Santa Margerita area in Mosta. Ficus trees are known for their hardiness, ERA said, and that these were being transplanted during the appropriate time of the year.

However, BirdLife Malta said the removal of these trees poses a serious threat to the local bird population.

The situation was illustrated yesterday evening by a night-time mobile phone video showing a homeless bird colony fluttering aimlessly around the pruned trees.

"How could they have not known the role of these trees in the community? Was there not one councillor, just one that spoke up?” the Mosta resident asked.

"I don't go to protests, but I can't bear to see these things anymore. I can’t stay quiet," added the resident, reflecting a growing frustration within the community over what they perceive as a lack of consideration for the environmental and communal value of the trees.

Andre Callus: ‘They said it’s for professional landscaping, why don’t they pull the other one?’

Residents of Mosta were joined by activists early on Constitution Street outside the Mosta Dome on Tuesday morning, protesting the extensive pruning of the trees that adorned the main bus stop.

Members of Moviment Graffitti were present, displaying placards to voice their opposition to the seemingly arbitrary cutting of the trees' foliage and branches.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Moviment Graffitti member Andre Callus, also a Mosta resident, expressed his astonishment when workers began removing the trees they had known since childhood.

"For us, the Mosta square is the square with these trees. Without any valid reason, they started chopping them down," Callus stated.

Referring to the purported reason of "professional landscaping" as a justification for replacing the trees, Callus explained that, based on conversations with residents, the idea has been met with scepticism and resistance from the community.

"This is our square; they had no right to cut down these trees, which are so important for us Mosta locals and for everyone who visits the locality," Callus added.

Recalling the summers spent watching people socialise and chat under the same trees now being chopped, Callus argued that no replacement could serve the same purpose.

"Not to mention the hundreds of birds that returned home last night and found nothing. Some of them died after their homes were mercilessly chopped up," Callus said.

As Mosta residents and activists join forces to protect their square and its trees, Callus appealed to those visibly angry on social media and within the community to join them in the protest on Thursday night, opposite the local council.

Sandra Gauci: ‘The ruin of trees and aesthetic to show off power’

ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci, who joined residents and activists early on Thursday, criticised the move, stating that it is damaging trees and aesthetics merely to demonstrate an attitude of power.

"These trees took years to grow, to become like this. But it only took a kick with a chaser to be ruined so quickly," Gauci said, echoing the sentiments of the protestors.

Gauci concurred with Callus and residents, emphasising that these trees hold memories for many, and their destruction appears to be prioritising the desires of a few over the well-being of the community.

Reflecting on her visits to residents in Mosta in recent months, Gauci noted a prevalent issue with communication, particularly concerning businesses not being informed in advance of infrastructure work occurring right in front of their establishments.

Instead, Gauci highlighted that businesses often wake up to the surprise of a jackhammer at their front doors without prior notice.

MGRM activist Alex Caruana, who works in the area, spoke with MaltaToday, expressing his frustration along with his colleagues as they found themselves leaving the office multiple times due to the noise and prolonged inconvenience.

“There is nowhere to go here to get some fresh air, except the small park and near these trees. And now they are about to be replaced with four planters. I’m very angry. Everywhere you go, they tear everything down,” Caruana said.

Challenging the argument that the Ficus trees were becoming too invasive on the pavement, with the roots causing several problems, Caruana argued that authorities simply needed to fix the pavement.

"If there were roots causing a problem, do you remove all the trees? What logic is that? This is basic knowledge. You don't need to go to Harvard to realize that all they had to do was fix the pavement," he said.

Resident: ‘The trees were a problem, I think they should be replaced by oranges’

Speaking to other residents observing the ongoing works, some agreed that the trees needed to be removed.

“It’s okay, a more attractive and practical tree can be planted now... like oranges. If I had a say in this, I would choose oranges, similar to what they do in Turkey," an elderly Mosta resident told the newspaper.

The man, who worked as a street sweeper before retiring, highlighted the inconveniences posed by the trees.

"Parking your car becomes an issue, as it gets dirty with bird droppings. It was practically impossible to use the sidewalk due to the overgrown roots, and during the spring, the whole area would be filled with seeds," he argued.

On the other side of the road, a group of men sipping coffee, while looking at the protestors, expressed a contrasting viewpoint with a half-smile.

They dismissed the activists' concerns, stating that they are against progress.

“They are just trees, they are going to be moved,” a man said. “They should calm down a bit," he added, pointing at the activists before accusing them of working with the Opposition “to hinder the country’s success”.