New tariffs and quotas for groundwater extraction, farmers will still get free water quotas

In a move to promote sustainable water management, the government has initiated a public consultation on proposed regulations for groundwater abstraction.

Led by Minister for the Environment, Energy, and Enterprise Miriam Dalli and Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, and Animal Rights Anton Refalo, the consultation will help draft proposals for the conservation of groundwater with an aim to balancing environmental conservation with the diverse needs of water users.

According to the green paper, farmers in Malta and Gozo will maintain access to sustainable quotas of free water for irrigation, with the condition of avoiding wastage.

To discourage unsustainable groundwater use, the green paper introduces tariffs for domestic and commercial users. The proposed measure aims to promote responsible water consumption and alleviate pressure on the resource.

Companies implementing measures identified in water and energy audits by the Energy and Water Agency may qualify for a 25% rebate on their groundwater abstraction bills. Moreover, businesses investing in environmental initiatives promoting water conservation might be eligible for rebates on water extraction tariffs.

With a €25 million investment from the European Union, the Water Services Corporation is extending its New Water service to an additional 350 farmers, increasing daily production by 6,000 cubic meters.

The green paper is currently open for public consultation until January 18, 2024. EWA chief Manuel Sapiano said the feedback received during this period will help shape the legal notices that regulate groundwater abstraction, including the proposed tariffs and a comprehensive permitting process.

Oversight of the regulatory framework development will be carried out by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA).

The Green Paper on the Regulation of Groundwater Abstraction in the Maltese Islands will be available for download on era.org.mt or konsultazzjoni.gov.mt.