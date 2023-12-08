Clint Camilleri reappoints Joe Debono Grech on Gozo Channel Board

Former Labour MP Joe Debono Grech has been reappointed on Gozo Channel’s board of directors, a notice in the Government Gazette shows.

The 84-year-old veteran Labourite has seen his appointment on the Gozo Channel (Operations) Limited board extended until 22 November 2024.

He was re-appointed by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri.

Debono Grech served as Labour MP for more than 50 years, was also Transport Minister under the Alfred Sant administration. He was deputy leader for party affairs during Dom Mintoff’s time as Labour leader. n 1983 he was appointed Minister of Parastatal and People's Investments and later held the Agriculture and Fisheries portfolio for four years until 1987.

He was elected in the Maltese Parliament in 1966 and in all subsequent elections until 2013.

Joe Debono Grech made headlines during the past general election for admitting the party is corrupt but boasted that at least it has “gained something from it” when speaking during a political event hosted by Minister Clint Camilleri.

“Christ said that there were two thieves. The good one, and the bad one. We’re with the good one,” he said. “People say that all [politicians] are corrupt,” Debono Grech told the crowd. “And they’re right. But we got nothing out of their corruption. At least we gained something out of ours.”

He also threatened to assault former MP Marlene Farrugia after she switched to the Opposition benches in 2015.

"I will come and smash you," [Niġi u nifqak], he had said. He later apologised.