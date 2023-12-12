[WATCH] Grech: Government’s freezing order amendments appease those charged with corruption

Government is trying to appease people accused of corruption through its fast-tracking of amendments to the legal framework regulating freezing orders, Bernard Grech stated.

The PN leader was responding to MaltaToday’s questions regarding PN MP Karol Aquilina’s speech in Parliament on Monday, where he questioned who the government is trying to protect, hinting at former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

The new Act in question proposes a common procedure that ensures the proportionality of garnishee orders, freezing orders and confiscation orders in money laundering proceedings.

Responding to MaltaToday’s questions, Grech stated that government is in fact trying to appease people accused of corruption, but stopped short of mentioning Muscat by name.

Grech went on to state that during the past decade, government has made it its mission to prevent any politician from facing justice for their crimes.

Despite the PN’s suspicions of the amendments, Grech noted that his party does not oppose changing the law, even as the courts themselves have pointed towards the need for change.

Grech concluded by saying, “We expect that everyone agrees that politicians cannot be corrupt and get away with it. At the end of the day, the law should apply for everyone.”