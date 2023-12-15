Malta-flagged ship hijacked in the Arabian sea

Maltese authorities are monitoring a possible security incident in the Arabian sea involving a Malta-flagged ship.

In a statement on Friday, Transport Malta said the ship encountered difficulties on Thursday morning whilst underway to Turkey.

The ship is managed by a Bulgarian management company called Navigation Maritime Bulgare and has a crew of 18 seafarers of Bulgarian, Angolan and Myanmar nationalities.

"The situation is being closely monitored by the Maltese authorities together with internaitonal partners," the statement reads.

No further details were given on the security incident.

According to information on MarineTraffic, the ship's last position as received three hours ago was in the middle of the Arabian sea, possibly heading to the Gulf of Aden.