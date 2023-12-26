[LIVE] L-Istrina bags €3 million donations after seven hours

Over €3 million in donations have been collected during the L-Istrina charity telethon, with under five hours left until the fundraiser stops.

L-Istrina, which has become one of the biggest local Boxing Day traditions, is being broadcast live for 12 hours. The livestream started at noon and will continue until midnight.

This year’s telethon has also kicked off at Independence Square in Rabat, Gozo.

Today’s edition of L-Istrina is President George Vella’s last one. On Christmas Eve, Vella stated that despite the festive season, many today will work tirelessly to help those undergoing treatment.

Last year’s L-Istrina collected €5,062,415 in aid of the Community Chest Fund Foundation.

L-Istrina has been held every Boxing Day since 1995. The MCCF funds expensive treatment abroad or medicines that are not on the government formulary for Maltese patients.

The marathon is being broadcast live on all local television stations.

Donations can be made on the following numbers:

5190 2030 (call) - €50

5180 2012 (call) - €25

5126 2626 (call) - pledges

5061 9201 (SMS) - €11.65

7035 9565 - BOV mobile-to-mobile donation