Roberta Metsola makes it to Corriere’s Women of the Year

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has been recognised as one of the Women of the Year by Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera.

The prestigious list, comprising 102 women who left a significant impact in a year marked by global events, includes notable figures such as Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen, and Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska.

The short write-up accompanying her name starts by quoting Metsola herself after the EU struck a major deal to reform migration policy last week.

“20 December 2023 will go down in history: the day the EU reached a historic agreement on a new set of rules to manage migration and asylum. Europe has once again defied the odds. I am very proud that with the Compact on Migration and Asylum, we have produced and provided solutions,” the quote said.

The write-up also explains how Metsola earned her place on the list for her “steadfast support of Ukraine,” which journalist Francesca Basso says was “a cornerstone of her political actions in 2023.”

Metsola’s commitment to enhancing "transparency and ethics" within the European Parliament was also highlighted, citing as well the Qatargate scandal.

The Italian article mentions Metsola as the first representative of the EPP, following attempts by President Weber to form alternative alliances with ECR conservatives.

This latest recognition adds to the accolades Metsola has received in 2023, including her inclusion in the TIME100 Next list and Politico's annual ranking of Europe's most influential individuals.