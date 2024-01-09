Traffic accident-related injuries rose slightly in 2023

Injuries as a result of traffic accidents rose slightly in 2023 when compared to the previous year, reaching 1,389, data tabled in parliament shows.

On Monday, some figures on 2023’s traffic accident injuries came to light, after PN spokesperson for home affairs Joe Giglio asked his government counterpart Byron Camilleri to provide the number of total injuries and how many of them were fatal.

Camilleri said that during 2023, 1,389 injuries were reported after traffic accidents, as Maltese roads claimed 14 lives in the same period.

This represents a slight increase when compared to 2022, as 1,341 injuries were reported. Last year also saw a sharp downturn in fatalities, following the deadliest year in terms of road fatalities.

Maltese roads are becoming increasingly crowded, with statistics from last July showing that Malta has more than 317,000 passenger cars on its road.

The issue of who is driving on Maltese roads also came into the limelight in 2023, following a driving test scandal that implicated ex-transport minister Ian Borg.

Malta now has a fresh transport minister following Robert Abela’s first reshuffle of the legislature, as Chris Bonett faces a mammoth’s task when it comes to easing traffic congestion across the island.

Among his objectives, Bonett will aim to implement government’s plan to ensure that certain services that require road access do not start before 9:00am to ease traffic congestion. This measure was first mentioned by government in 2022, but remains to be implemented.