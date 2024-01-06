Robert Abela's surprise reshuffle leaves Aaron Farrugia out in the cold

Updated at 7:29pm with government statement

Prime Minister Robert Abela has axed Aaron Farrugia from his Cabinet in a reshuffle that sees Chris Bonett being promoted to minister and three backbenchers given parliamentary secretary roles.

The reshuffle on Saturday caught ministers by surprise as Abela spent a full day meeting his ministers and backbench MPs.

In a statement this evening, the government announced the changes that will come into effect immediately.

Unsurprisingly, Abela has now made it official that Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne will be Malta's nominee for European Commissioner after the June MEP elections. Fearne will remain in government until he formally takes up the Brussels job but his health portfolio has now been shifted to Jo Etienne Abela, the minister for active ageing.

The reshuffle sees three Labour MPs being promoted to parliamentary secretaries - Malcolm Paul Agius Galea, who will be responsible for the elderly under Jo Etienne Abela; Omar Farrugia, who will be responsible for public works under Chris Bonett; and Glenn Bedingfield, who will be responsible for public cleansing under Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo.

The biggest promotion of the day was Bonett, who was given the important and very visible ministry of transport, infrastructure and public works. The ministry was previously run by Aaron Farrugia, while public works fell within the remit of Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, whose new portfolio includes the Lands Authority and the responsibility to ensure the 'implementation of the electoral programme'.

Aaron Farrugia is the biggest loser of the day, having been left out in the cold.

A notable change will be the addition of the planning portfolio to Clint Camilleri’s Gozo Ministry, a move that is likely to strengthen his hand but one that is expected to find little support from environmental organisations.

Several ministers, including Clyde Caruana, Clifton Grima, Ian Borg and Byron Camilleri will not see any changes to their portfolios. Justice Minister Jonathan Attard will retain his portfolio but will also be responsible for the reform in the construction industry, which belonged to Zrinzo Azzopardi.

Miriam Dalli retains energy and environment but loses enterprise to Silvio Schembri. Instead, Dalli was handed the specific job to regenerate the Grand Harbour, something the Prime Minister gave a lot of importance to late last year.

Fearne's temporary portfolio includes European funds, social dialogue and consumer affairs with Andy Ellul as parliamentary secretary. This move could eventually see Ellul being elevated to minister with the same responsibilities when Fearne resigns from government.

The reshuffle comes just under two years since the general election.

The reshuffle is partly prompted by Fearne nomination as Malta's next European Commissioner, however, it is understood that Abela also reacted to his party's flagging support in opinion polls as a result of the high abstention rate among Labour Party voters.

Ministers and MPs were summoned to Castille one by one.

A Cabinet member who wanted to remain anonymous and who spoke to this newspaper earlier, said although the suddenness of the reshuffle came as a surprise this was the ideal window for the Prime Minister to act.

“He is going for a crucial game and every coach changes their players to go down on the pitch with the best team and timing-wise this was the only window of opportunity to carry out a reshuffle,” they said.

“Any reshuffle in April or May would have meant that any newcomers to Cabinet would still be in their running in phase by the end of the year. A newcomer needs at least six months to settle down, set up a secretariat and understand what is happening, while a minister who gets a new portfolio requires at least three months to acclimatise themselves with the new responsibilities.”

And if any of the sitting ministers is demoted, the Prime Minister would have enough time to engage with the person’s supporters and voters.

Another Cabinet member, who also spoke anonymously, described the wait like today’s as “a mental trauma”.

“I’ve experienced this in the past and waiting for the meeting is mentally exhaustive as all sorts of rumours will be doing the rounds,” they said.