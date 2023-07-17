Malta has 317,000 passenger cars on its roads

By the end of 2022, Malta had 424,904 licensed vehicles on its roads, belonging to 276,715 driving license holders, NSO data shows.

74.7% of all licensed vehicles, were passenger cars, as there were 23,016 motor vehicles with new licenses in 2022. This places the number of passenger cars in Malta by the end of 2022 at 317,232.

Malta had passed the 400,000 licensed vehicle mark by the end of September 2020, meaning that almost 25,000 vehicles were licensed in just over two years.

The Northern Harbour district recorded the largest share of licensed motor vehicles with 26.7% of vehicles. The most minibuses, route buses, motorcycles, E-bikes, PA-bikes, passenger automobiles, and goods-carrying vehicles were registered in this district.

The majority of licensed coaches and private buses, or 30.6% of the total, were located in the South Eastern area. Additionally, the Gozo and Comino district has the most agricultural vehicles, quads, and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) than any other district. The most special purpose vehicles (SPV), E-kick scooters, and road tractors were found in the Northern district.

2021 figures suggest that for every 1,000 residents in Malta and Gozo, there were 795 vehicles. At the same time, there were 1,517 cars for every 1,000 driving license holder.

Meanwhile, public transport users amounted to 49,222,424 in 2022 according to the NSO’s regional statistics report, with October being the month with the most users, and January seeing the least public transport commuters.

While Malta registered a record amount of traffic accidents in 2022, traffic-related contraventions issued by Police saw an 11% decrease from the previous year, while contraventions issued by wardens decreased by 13% during the same period. On the other hand, contraventions issued by Transport Malta during 2022 have more than doubled across all regions.