Moviment Graffitti student wing voices support for UOM staff’s industrial action

Moviment Graffitti’s student wing has come out in support of the University of Malta's technical and administrative staff as they follow the directives issued by UĦM on Monday.

“Whilst we are aware that these actions have come at a sensitive time for students and we too are being affected by them, we recognise that these actions are a final and urgent effort from the university staff to obtain a collective agreement which they have been owed since December 2021,” the NGO said in a statement.

As from 5 January, a set of directives towards the administrative, technical and industrial staff at the University of Malta were being told not to use communication devices across the university site. These measures were implemented after problems arose during collective agreement negotiations.

“The focus of criticism should not be on the workers and the union who are rightfully taking the necessary action to stand up for their rights, but on the University and the Ministry of Education who have continuously delayed the process of reaching a fair agreement for the workers who keep up with the day to day running of the University,” they said.

They said as a result of the University’s prolongation of the process, both the students’ and staff’s interests have been disregarded.

“A University administration looking out for its students' interests should be standing alongside its workers to ensure they have the tools necessary to maintain its smooth operation, not delaying the signing of an important collective agreement that has now resulted in disruptions to our education,” the NGO said. “In light of the current economic climate of inflation and stagnating wages, we emphasise the urgency of this industrial action and will stand behind it until an agreement is reached.”

