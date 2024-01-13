Malta used all EU funds available between 2013 and 2020, Abela says

Malta has utilised 100% of the €1.1 billion European funds allocated for the 2013-2020 period, according to Prime Minister Robert Abela.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s office noted that these funds were invested in capital projects, social initiatives, and various programs, with €925.5 million allocated to 128 projects aimed at enhancing the economy's competitiveness and innovation.

Among these projects were infrastructural investments in education, health, culture, innovation, renewable energy, and competitiveness, Abela noted. Additionally, investments were made in maritime and road infrastructure, along with funds allocated to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic, reaching €673 million.

Government also directed approximately €280 million towards social priorities and skills development, aiming to help individuals enhance their abilities and secure better employment. In this sector, the OPM highlighted 54 projects, three major schemes, and a financial instrument in the education sector.

Abela asserted that these funds have been fully utilised for the benefit of Maltese and Gozitan citizens.

The OPM estimated that just under 150,000 people throughout Malta and Gozo have benefited from opportunities or projects funded by these resources. This estimation excludes ongoing projects and work in recent years using recovery and resilience funds.