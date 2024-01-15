NGOs want Malta to join South Africa ICJ case against Israel

A group of NGOs have written to the Foreign Affairs Minister calling on Malta to join the International Court of Justice case filed by South Africa against Israel.

“Malta’s ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East are crucial. We therefore, strongly urge you to seize the opportunity to be a trailblazer among European Union Member States by taking the lead in joining South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ),” the NGOs told Minister Ian Borg.

South Africa has accused Israel of breaching the UN Genocide Convention, claiming that even the October 7 Hamas attack does not justify the alleged actions. The country lodged an urgent appeal last week with the ICJ to stop Israel from carrying out its military operations in Gaza.

South Africa contends that Israel is violating the UN Genocide Convention, a treaty established in 1948 after the Holocaust.

“Recent events have underscored the importance of justice, peace, and upholding international law. Malta's commitment to addressing breaches of international treaties and coordinating resolutions within the UN Security Council reflects its role as a global advocate for these principles and fulfil its Constitutional commitment to actively pursue peace, security and social progress among all nations. As concerned organisations, we believe Malta's support in this matter would contribute significantly to promoting a more just and peaceful world,” the NGOs said.

They said Malta has already demonstrated “unwavering dedication” on the diplomatic stage, spearheading a resolution, emphasising diplomatic solutions and addressing humanitarian concerns.

The NGOs insist the atrocities in Gaza demand collective attention and action.

“Malta has a unique opportunity to lead by example and contribute significantly to the pursuit of justice and accountability within the European Union. We urge you to stand against impunity and ensure the voices of the oppressed are heard. In this critical moment, Malta’s influence can make a significant impact on the pursuit of justice and the establishment of a framework that respects the rights and sovereignty of all parties involved,” they said.

NGOs Aditus foundation, African Media Association Malta, Association for Justice Equality and Peace, Blue Door Education, Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, Integra Foundation, Moviment Graffitti, Office of the Dean, Faculty of Education, Peacelab, PEN Malta and Spark15 signed the letter.