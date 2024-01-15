President uses last New Year's address to speak about growing list of foreign conflicts

In his final New Year's address to foreign diplomats at the Presidential Palace, President George Vella focused on ongoing international conflicts.

Here Vella took the opportunity to condemn ongoing violence and urge the international community to take decisive action in light of conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, among other regions.

President Vella did not mince words when addressing the conflict in Gaza. Strongly condemning the Hamas attacks of October 7, he also took a jab at Israel's response, describing it as lacking any sense of proportion.

Vella expressed deep concern over the dire humanitarian situation, declaring,”Enough is enough," as he condemned the killing of innocent people, particularly children.

The President also extended his critique to the conflicts in Sudan and Ukraine, emphasising that the Ukrainian conflict contradicted fundamental international norms. He rejected the notion that 'might is right' and called for a steadfast commitment to the cardinal principles of international relations.

Acknowledging Malta's diplomatic achievements, President Vella commended the Foreign Ministry's officials and diplomats for leaving their mark on the global stage. He highlighted Malta's role in securing a UN Security Council resolution leading to a temporary pause in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Vella emphasised that neutrality did not equate to inaction, underlining Malta's active involvement in addressing global challenges.

Expressing concern for threats against European values, Vella identified EU enlargement as a powerful foreign policy tool. He commended recent efforts to open accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova while urging continued progress.

The President further drew attention to the urgent challenges of climate change, especially affecting small island states, calling for immediate and effective action.

On migration, Vella criticised the unsustainable flows in the Mediterranean and highlighted the lack of solidarity at the EU level.

As Vella concluded his last New Year's speech to diplomats he reiterated the importance of global cooperation and urged for collective action on pressing issues.

Meanwhile in another ceremony, Prime Minister Robert Abela also spoke about various global issues. While highlighting the conflict in Gaza, Abela refrained from directly condemning Israel, expressing Malta's support for the country's right to self-defence. Abela reiterated Malta's call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and emphasised the need for political action supporting a two-state solution.

Regarding Ukraine, Abela denounced Russia's invasion as "illegal, unjustified, and unprovoked" and mentioned Malta as a host for a peace meeting on the issue. Abela positioned Malta as a reliable partner globally.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of Malta's partnership with the UK, noting the signing of a bilateral cooperation framework last year. Abela highlighted Malta's role as an elected member on the UN Security Council, emphasising the country's proactive stance in addressing global challenges.

Abela concluded by emphasising the need for achieving safe migration as he also spoke about climate change and supply-chain concerns.