More than 15,760 individuals on Mater Dei MRI waiting list: PQ

Information tabled in parliament on Monday shows there are 15,768 people on the MRI waiting list at Mater Dei Hospital.

The information was tabled in the House by new Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela in reply to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Jerome Caruana Cilia.

Abela also told Caruana Cilia that the process to procure an MRI machine for the St Vincent De Paule Residence for the elderly was only kicked off when he was Minister for Active Aging.

An MRI machine, or Magnetic Resonance Imaging machine, is a medical imaging device that uses a powerful magnetic field and radio waves to generate detailed images of the internal structures of the body. It is a non-invasive and non-ionizing imaging technique, which means it does not use ionizing radiation like X-rays.