Gozitan local councils livid as government restoration scheme entirely excludes Gozo

The Gozo Regional Council is expressing dissatisfaction with the exclusion of Gozitan local councils from a recently launched funding scheme for the restoration of historical sites and monuments.

The scheme, issued by the Strategy and Policy Implementation (SPI) Directorate in collaboration with the Restoration and Preservation Department, specifically lists 54 Maltese local councils as beneficiaries but excludes all Gozitan local councils.

The scheme, which excludes localities around the Cottonera area and Mdina, provides no explanation for the exclusion of Gozo, the Regional Council stated.

Guidelines received by the Gozo Regional Council do not mention Gozo whatsoever, raising concerns about the lack of transparency and justification for this exclusion.

The Gozo Regional Council noted that this is not the first time such an exclusion has occurred, citing a similar scheme in 2022 where Gozitan Local Councils were also not permitted to participate.

The Gozo Regional Council is urging authorities to make the scheme available to Gozitan local councils as beneficiaries. It emphasised that Gozo has historical sites and monuments that require restoration and can benefit from the funding provided by the scheme.

The council sees no justification for the discrimination and calls for equal opportunities for all regions in such funding initiatives.