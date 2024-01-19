MCAST students protest stalled government talks on educators' agreement

As frustrations mounts over stalled negotiations between MCAST and the Malta Union of Teachers, MCAST students gathered on Friday in a planned protest.

At Paola, students gathered opposite the student house, where they demanded the release of their grades. On the other side, at Mosta, students sat on the floor at the school's entrance, holding placards. They not only called for the resolution of the dispute but also advocated for improved conditions and wages for their lecturers.

The demonstration, scheduled for noon, comes as negotiations between the union and MCAST remain at an impasse, leaving students without crucial academic feedback.

The MUT and Ministry for Education have been embroiled in a protracted trade dispute, primarily centered around a delayed collective agreement. Students find themselves caught in the crossfire.

Hours before the protest, the ministry pledged to intervene and facilitate a resolution. Issuing a statement less than four hours before the schedule protest, the ministry expressed its commitment to assist in concluding negotiations.

"These negotiations aim to break the impasse and suspend directives," the statement read.

Kunsill Studenti MCAST, a student organisation at the college, has thrown its support behind the protest, amplifying the students' collective voice in demanding a swift resolution to the deadlock.

Meanwhile, the MUT, which missed the opportunity to issue a statement before the protest, later expressed gratitude to the MCAST students for standing in solidarity with the lecturers and staff impacted by the delayed collective agreement.

The union assured students that it is actively engaging with the Ministry of Education to explore satisfactory solutions that address the concerns of lecturers and personnel affected by the prolonged negotiations.

"The MUT hopes these discussions lead to a satisfactory outcome for all, leading to the suspension of directives affecting the publication of students' results," the union concluded saying.

As the protest unfolds on the main Paola campus, and the Mosta branch, students remain resolute in their call for a swift resolution, emphasising the urgency of their academic concerns amid the escalating tensions between the union and MCAST.